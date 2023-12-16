Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Up 11.3% in November

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan D. Sobel bought 22,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,469.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $48,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of CTSO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 308,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.67. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 87.67% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

