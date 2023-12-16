Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 1,142,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,594,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

DADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CLSA began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

