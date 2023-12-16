Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DHR traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.23. 7,886,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,357. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.25.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

