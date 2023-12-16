Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $227.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average of $233.25. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

