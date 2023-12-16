Daniel Stanley Perotti Sells 3,800 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,024,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Stanley Perotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $1,360,270.98.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 749,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,536. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

