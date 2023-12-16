Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.53

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 365514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,496,000 after acquiring an additional 147,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

