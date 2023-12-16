David Lamond Buys 22,327 Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond bought 22,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $22,773.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, David Lamond bought 22,627 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $23,532.08.

On Thursday, December 7th, David Lamond bought 19,123 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $19,314.23.

On Tuesday, December 5th, David Lamond bought 19,123 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $19,314.23.

On Friday, December 1st, David Lamond purchased 14,378 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $13,515.32.

On Wednesday, November 29th, David Lamond purchased 14,378 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $14,090.44.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

Quince Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QNCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNCX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.