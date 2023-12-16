David T. Kirkley Sells 1,150 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $45,988.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.65. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 78,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

