Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,778 shares of company stock worth $6,524,342. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

