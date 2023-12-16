Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 212,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,810,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,978,000 after purchasing an additional 722,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

