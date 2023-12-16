Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.