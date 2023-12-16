Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.13. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

