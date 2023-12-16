Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $407.38 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

