Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,194 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.86 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

