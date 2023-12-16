Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,373 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE DGX opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.