Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $468.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.64. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

