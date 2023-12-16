Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,967 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

