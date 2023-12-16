Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE APD opened at $270.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.69 and its 200 day moving average is $285.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.
In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
