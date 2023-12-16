Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

