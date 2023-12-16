DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $433.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $435.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.73. The firm has a market cap of $346.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

