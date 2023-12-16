Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) & Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Critical Analysis

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) and Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Deckers Outdoor has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix Footwear Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Deckers Outdoor and Phoenix Footwear Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deckers Outdoor 0 4 9 0 2.69 Phoenix Footwear Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus price target of $663.38, indicating a potential downside of 5.53%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Deckers Outdoor is more favorable than Phoenix Footwear Group.

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and Phoenix Footwear Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deckers Outdoor 15.51% 33.96% 21.90% Phoenix Footwear Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Phoenix Footwear Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and Phoenix Footwear Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deckers Outdoor $3.63 billion 4.98 $516.82 million $23.17 30.31 Phoenix Footwear Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deckers Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor beats Phoenix Footwear Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name. It also provides relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name; and casual footwear fashion line under the Koolaburra brand. The company sells its products through domestic and international retailers; international distributors; and directly to its consumers through its direct-to-consumer business, which includes e-commerce websites and retail stores. Deckers Outdoor Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Phoenix Footwear Group

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites. Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

