Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.80

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 4035050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.03 ($0.03).

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

