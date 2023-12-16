Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the quarter. Denny’s makes up about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.69% of Denny’s worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Denny’s by 100.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. 1,403,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DENN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

