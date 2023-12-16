Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) General Counsel Sells $81,200.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $976,060.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 1.5 %

DXLG stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $270.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 170,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,906,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 194,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXLG shares. StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXLG

About Destination XL Group

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.