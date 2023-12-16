Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $355.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.50.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $290.50 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $731,041,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.