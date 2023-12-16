Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,742 shares of company stock worth $6,444,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.