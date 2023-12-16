Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.76.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

DVN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.87. 24,624,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,022,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

