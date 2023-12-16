DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:BJUL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.