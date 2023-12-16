DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $51.58.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.