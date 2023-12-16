DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Grows Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FJUL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000.

BATS FJUL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.29. 31,232 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

