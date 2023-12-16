DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $79,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAPR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,209 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

