DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. 144,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,695. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.01.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

