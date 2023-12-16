DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,094,000 after buying an additional 69,506 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.97. 970,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

