DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $21.22 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.6% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,896,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,936,543. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $406.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.70.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

