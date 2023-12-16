DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS:BUFF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,365 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $268.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

