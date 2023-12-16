DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $4.49 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 899.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 901.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 90,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company has a market capitalization of $988.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

