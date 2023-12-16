DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $185.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

