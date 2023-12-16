DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.5% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $79.55. 506,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,474. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

