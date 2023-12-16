DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $6.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWM stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,160,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,326,928. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $200.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

