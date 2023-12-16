DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:KJUL traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $26.76. 149,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.