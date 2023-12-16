DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of PJAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,883 shares. The company has a market cap of $665.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.