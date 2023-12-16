DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $663,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOCT. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 6.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BOCT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

