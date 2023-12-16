DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $720,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $2,317,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $2,029,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 45.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BMAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.