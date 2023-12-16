DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.14% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,228,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,603 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 194.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 75,986 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock remained flat at $31.09 during midday trading on Friday. 22,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

