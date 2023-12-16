DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $95.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

