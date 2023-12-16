DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 494.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.95. 3,945,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $206.23 and a 1 year high of $261.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

