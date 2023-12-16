DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VHT traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.12.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.