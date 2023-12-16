DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,376 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 733.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 392,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 345,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $295,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. 19,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $444.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

