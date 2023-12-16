DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,951 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. 3,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

