DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMAY. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1 %

BMAY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.59. 12,173 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

